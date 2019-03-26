Stars Reassign Colton Point to Steelheads

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the Dallas Stars have reassigned goaltender Colton Point from Texas to its ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Point, 21, has seen action in five AHL games this year, totaling a 1-3-1 record, 3.96 GAA, and .854 SV%. The rookie made his AHL debut against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 6 and took the game to a 4-3 decision in overtime. In the ECHL this season, the North Bay, Ontario native has played 13 games for the Steelheads earning a 5-2-1-1 record, 3.28 GAA, and .887 SV%.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-4 netminder played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled a 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home stand on Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. facing the Manitoba Moose. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.