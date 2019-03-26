Bears Weekly: Divisional Game Ahead as Three Weeks Remain

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears enter the final three weeks of the regular season, sitting five points up on a playoff spot with nine games to play. The Bears enter the week in 4th place in the Atlantic Division at 79 points, tied with Providence, and ahead of 5th place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton who has 74 points. Hershey looks to rebound this week after dropping a pair of games in Cleveland. The Bears host Providence on Saturday at Giant Center and visit Bridgeport on Sunday.

Last weekend, the Bears visited Cleveland for the first time since the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. In the first of two games on the weekend, Hershey dropped a 5-2 decision to the Monsters at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night. Hershey got a first period goal from Steve Whitney, and Mike Sgarbossa scored his 100th AHL goal just 13 seconds into the second period to give Hershey a 2-1 lead. However, the Monsters scored the game's final four goals to earn the victory.

In the rematch on Sunday afternoon, Hershey fell behind on Tommy Cross' power play goal, and allowed a shorthanded goal in the second period to trail 2-0 entering the final 20 minutes. The Bears got a goal from Maximilian Kammerer early in the final frame, but the Monsters scored twice more to earn the 4-1 victory, and finish 3-1-0-0 versus the Bears this season.

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. Riley Barber, Liam O'Brien, Mike Sgarbossa, and Ryan Sproul are the scheduled guests for the final Old Barn Hockey LIVE show on Monday, Apr. 1 at the Bears' Den at The Hershey Lodge from 7-8 p.m. Players will take pictures with fans and sign autographs after the show.

PREVIEWING PROVIDENCE: The Bears battle the Providence Bruins for the final time this season on Saturday at Giant Center. Hershey is just 1-2-1-1 versus the P-Bruins after dropping a shootout and an overtime contest in Providence earlier this month. Each team enters this week with 79 points in the Atlantic Division through 67 games, and the Bruins have points in five straight contests. Hershey will look to shut down Providence's Jordan Szwarz who leads all players in the season series with five points (three goals, two assists), while former Bear Paul Carey has three goals and four points in two games. Hershey's Riley Barber, Jayson Megna, and Aaron Ness all have four points versus Providence in the season series this year.

SOLVING THE SOUND TIGERS: Hershey visits Bridgeport for the final time this season on Sunday. Last time out, the Bears solved the Sound Tigers, handing them a 5-1 loss at Giant Center on Mar. 16. Veterans Mike Sgarbossa and Steve Bernier each have six points for their clubs in the season series. Hershey will have to focus in on stopping Bridgeport's power play, which is 6-for-21 (28.6%) versus the Bears this season.

VITEK APPROACHES MILESTONE: Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek enters this week with 17 victories on the season so far. His next win will tie his AHL career-high of 18 wins, established during his rookie campaign in 2016-17 when he helped the Bears to an 18-10-7 record in 39 games. In 32 games this season, Vanecek is 17-10-5 with a 2.76 goals against average and a .902 save percentage with two shutouts.

TO THE MAX: In last Sunday's loss at Cleveland, Hershey forward Maximilian Kammerer scored the Bears lone goal, notching just his second goal of the season. For Kammerer, it was his first goal since Dec. 8 when he scored his first AHL goal on current New York Rangers' goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in Hershey's win over Hartford. Kammerer has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 28 games with the Bears.

BEARS BITES: After a brief recall to Washington, defender Tyler Lewington was returned to Hershey on Monday...Additionally, defender Jonas Siegenthaler has been recalled by the Capitals due to a long-term injury to Michal Kempny...Five of Hershey's nine remaining games are versus Atlantic Division teams...Aaron Ness' 22 power play assists are the most among defenders in AHL...Hershey's penalty kill is 7th in the AHL on home ice (83.8%) while it is last in the AHL on the road at just 72.7%.

