Admirals Sign Roy to 3-Year AHL Deal

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has release forward Hugo Roy from his professional try-out contract (PTO) and signed him to a three-year American Hockey League deal through the 2020-21 season.

Signed to a PTO on February 20, Roy played three games with the Admirals, making his professional debut and earning an assist on February 27 at Texas.

Prior to joining the Admirals Roy completed his first season at Concordia University in Montreal where he lead the team with 19 goals and finished third with 26 points in 28 games. The Fleurimon, QC native played three years of junior hockey with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL where he served as team Captain for his final two seasons. During his time there he totaled 127 points (67g-60a) and just 24 PIMs in 210 games and was a teammate with current Admirals forward Mathieu Olivier in 2017-18.

The Admirals continue their playoff push when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena.

