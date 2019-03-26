Devils Sign Ludvig Larsson to Amateur Tryout

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Ludvig Larsson to an amateur tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Larsson, 23, has appeared in 39 games with Penn State University this season and has tallied 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). Prior to playing with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-0, 187-pound forward played for Merrimack College for three seasons. The Malm?, SWE native spent his final year of junior hockey with the Lone Star Brahmas in the North American Hockey League where he totaled 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 51 games.

The Devils return home this Friday against Springfield and Saturday against Rochester. Friday, the Devils have a special guest appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Fans can get a special VIP meet-and-greet package to hang out with the former World Heavyweight Champion. Then, Saturday is Superhero Night where fans can get a special Superhero Pack that comes with a Devils Superhero Cape. Also, it's the final FREE postgame skate with the players. Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand-new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.