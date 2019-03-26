2019 Scotty Bowman Showcase Rosters Announced

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the rosters for the 15th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase, which will take place on Friday, March 29 at KeyBank Center.

The Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between high school-aged players from the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Tickets for the event are $5.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history. Bowman will be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the victorious senior team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.