American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators forward Darren Archibald has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Providence on Mar. 22.

Archibald was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Belleville's games Wednesday (Mar. 27) vs. Syracuse and Saturday (Mar. 30) at Hartford.

Colorado Eagles defenseman Sergei Boikov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Manitoba on Mar. 23.

Boikov received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.6 for accumulating his second game misconduct in the "physical fouls" category this season. He will miss Colorado's game Friday (Mar. 29) at Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.