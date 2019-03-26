Sabres Recall Borgen

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman William Borgen from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Borgen (6'2", 188 lbs., 12/19/1996), who is currently in his first full professional season, joins the Sabres for his first career recall. The Moorhead, Minnesota native has appeared in 74 career AHL games with the Americans, posting 12 points (2+10) and a plus-7 rating in 66 games this season.

Selected by Buffalo in the fourth round (92nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Borgen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres in March of 2018 after completing his collegiate career with St. Cloud State. He recorded 41 points (5+36) in 106 NCAA games and was named NCHC Best Defensive Defenseman as a senior.

Internationally, Borgen captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship and was one of four collegiate players to be named to the 2018 United States Olympic Men's Hockey Team.

