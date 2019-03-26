Sabres Sign Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $925,000. Fitzgerald will sign an ATO and report to the Rochester Americans (AHL). The entry-level contract will begin starting with the 2019-20 season.

Fitzgerald (5'11", 186 lbs., 2/25/1997) recently finished his senior season at Boston College (Hockey East), where he recorded 82 points (17+65) in 151 career games and served as captain during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

During his tenure with the Eagles, Fitzgerald earned several Hockey East accolades, highlighted by his Best Defensive Defenseman and Second All-Star Team honors as a junior in 2017-18. As a senior, he was selected as a Hockey East All-Star Honorable Mention. A native of North Reading, Massachusetts, he also won a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Sabres selected Fitzgerald in the third round (86th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft after a 27-point freshman season at Boston College that earned him Hockey East All-Rookie honors.

