Wolves' Magic Number Drops to 2

March 26, 2019





SAN ANTONIO - The Chicago Wolves scored four unanswered goals to best the San Antonio Rampage 4-1 Tuesday night at AT&T Center to decrease their magic number for a playoff berth to 2.

Forwards Ryan Wagner, Keegan Kolesar and Curtis McKenzie and defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored goals for Chicago (40-19-5-3) while forward T.J. Tynan collected three assists.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk (23-9-4) saved 22 of 23 shots as the Wolves maintained their 2-point lead over the Grand Rapids Griffins for first place in the Central Division.

Joey LaLeggia scored for San Antonio (27-34-6-1) and netminder Evan Fitzpatrick (1-2-0) recorded 28 saves.

LaLeggia scored for the Rampage early, beating Dansk blocker side on an odd-man rush at the 1:57 mark of the first period.

Wagner tied the game at the 8:31 point with his second goal of the road trip, capitalizing on a loose puck in the Rampage zone and slamming it bar-down to send the game into the first intermission knotted up.

After a slow-moving first half of the second period, the Wolves scored a pair of goals in a span of 12 seconds to take a 3-1 lead.

Kolesar tabbed his third goal in as many games at the 13:03 point, one-timing a pass from Tynan over Fitzpatrick's right shoulder.

McKenzie got on the board just 12 seconds later when he crashed in and slipped the rebound from Tynan's shot past Fitzpatrick.

Coghlan scored his 10th power-play goal of the season at the 1:34 mark of the third period, sealing the 4-1 victory with a one-timer from the left circle. Tynan earned his third primary assist of the night on the play.

The Wolves wrap up their five-game road trip with a first-place showdown Friday at Grand Rapids. Chicago returns to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday for Salute to Military Families Night against the Milwaukee Admirals. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

