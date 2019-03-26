P-Bruins Week in Review

March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





This weekend was a massive success for the Providence Bruins, as the team swept their two-game home stand to jump into third place in the Atlantic Division. With just nine games left to play, the P-Bruins are 34-22-8-3 with 79 points and are in great shape to make the postseason for a seventh consecutive season. They are five points ahead of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and are tied with Hershey at 79 points, but should Providence end the season tied with either of them they would hold the tie-breaker. The P-Bruins have a higher percentage of games won excluding shootouts, as they have won all but two of their games in regulation or overtime.

Weekend Recap

Providence welcomed Belleville to the Dunk on Friday night, and their defense never allowed the Senators to find an offensive rhythm. The P-Bruins opened the scoring on the power play late in the first, as great passing from Trent Frederic and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson set up a wide-open Peter Cehlarik for the tally. Belleville only mustered 14 shots on goaltender Zane McIntyre, including just one shot in the final period, and Jordan Szwarz sealed the 2-0 win with an empty netter late. The team concluded their weekend Saturday night against Binghamton, but this time it was the Devils that took a 1-0 lead after one. The Providence offense took over from there, netting the next three goals and putting 25 shots on net through the final 40 minutes. Szwarz tied the score early in the second period and Paul Carey tacked on two more to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 victory.

McIntyre and Szwarz tie P-Bruins History

Jordan Szwarz and Zane McIntyre have been putting up numbers for years now in the spoked "P," and this year they have made their way into the record books. With his shutout on Friday, he tied Tim Thomas and Hannu Toivonen's franchise record with 11 shutouts. He already passed John Grahame's franchise win record earlier in the season and is sixth in the AHL with 23 victories on the season. Szwarz helped secure the shutout with his empty netter, a goal that also put him in elite P-Bruins company. He is now the fifth player with three 20+ goal seasons in a P-Bruins uniform, joining Cameron Mann, Sergejs Zoltoks, Andy Hilbert and Craig Cunningham.

Carey-ing the load

Paul Carey has been nothing short of dominant this month for Providence, scoring 11 points in eight games with a trip to the NHL mixed in. He was one of three players (Szwarz and Gemel Smith) to record a multipoint game this weekend and had the game-winning goal on Saturday. He has five multipoint games in the month and nine since joining the team in January. The team hopes to see these types of performances for years to come, as Carey and Boston agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension through the 2020-21 on March 26.

Roster Notes

In addition to keeping Carey in the fold for two more seasons, Providence made several roster moves that could impact their future. The team signed Brown University Captain Tommy Marchin to an ATO along with a one-year AHL contract for next season. Marchin played four seasons and 115 games with the Bears, scoring 40 goals and 36 assists for 76 points. In his final season with the Bears, he led the team in goals, assists and points while being named Second Team All-Ivy. He joins Cooper Zech as players to join the team after the conclusion of their college careers.

Puck-moving defenseman Victor Berglund has also been added to roster when he signed an ATO with Providence March 26. Berglund has spent the last three seasons with MODO Hockey Ornskoldsvik, skating in 99 games scoring 5 goals and 16 assists for 21 points. A seventh-round draft pick of Boston's in 2017, he set career highs in all scoring categories this season and was second amongst the team's defensemen in scoring. To make room on the roster for these players, Joel Messner was assigned back to ECHL Atlanta, Michael Doherty was released from his PTO and Karl El-Mir was released from his ATO.

What's Ahead

The P-Bruins head off for their final road trip of the season Wednesday night, traveling to Wilkes-Barre Scranton for a 7:05pm face off against a Penguins team looking to catch them in the standings. Providence then makes their only trip of the season to Syracuse Friday night with a 7pm matchup against the Crunch before completing their weekend Saturday in Hershey against the Bears at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.