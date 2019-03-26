Tynan, Wolves Top Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - TJ Tynan recorded three assists and Oscar Dansk made 22 saves, as the Chicago Wolves (40-19-8) notched a 4-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (27-34-7) on Tuesday night in front of 3,362 fans at the AT&T Center.

Joey LaLeggia opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first period for San Antonio, but the Wolves would score four unanswered goals to improve to 4-0-1 in their last five a reduce their 'magic number' to clinch a playoff spot to two points.

At 1:57 of the first period, Jakub Jerabek forced a turnover in the neutral zone and sent LaLeggia back into the Chicago end on a 2-on-1 rush. LaLeggia fired a wrist shot from the left wing over the blocker of Dansk for his 11th of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead.

LaLeggia has three goals and ten points in his last 12 games.

At 8:31 of the first, the Wolves tied the game when an errant pass from Jordan Schmaltz behind his own net came out in front for a Ryan Wagner one-timer off the crossbar and in, Wagner's third goal of the season.

Matthew Weis thought he had given the Wolves the lead in the second period after firing the puck off the crossbar behind Rampage goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick, but after a lengthy review it was determined the puck had not crossed the goal line.

Shortly after, the Wolves did jump in front when Tynan set up Keegan Kolesar on a 2-on-1 rush for a shot from the left circle past Fitzpatrick. Kolesar's 17 of the season, and third in his last three games against the Rampage, made it 2-1 Chicago.

Just 12 seconds after the Kolesar goal, the Wolves struck again when a Tynan shot from the right-wing corner hit the post and rolled in front of the Rampage net. Curtis McKenzie tucked the rebound under Fitzpatrick for a 3-1 lead with his 17th goal of the season and sixth in the last nine games.

Tynan tallied his third assist early in the third period. Moments after a 5-on-3 Wolves power play became a 5-on-4, Tynan set up defenseman Dylan Coghlan for a one-timer from the left-circle that beat Fitzpatrick low for Coghlan's 14th goal of the season and a 4-1 Wolves lead at 1:34 of the third.

The Rampage are 0-8-1 over their last nine games, and they are 0-4-1 over their last five contests at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio finished the season-series 4-4-0 against Chicago.

The Rampage become Los Chimuelos de San Antonio one final time this season on Friday night when the Manitoba Moose visit the AT&T Center for a 7:30 p.m. CT puck-drop. The game is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: LaLeggia (11)

Evan Fitzpatrick: 28 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 5-for-6

THREE STARS:

TJ Tynan - CHI

Curtis McKenzie - CHI

Dylan Coghlan - CHI

