Admirals Assign Three to Atlanta
March 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that forwards Zach Magwood and Hugo Roy and defenseman Filip Pyrochta have been assigned to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
The Admirals continue their playoff push when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena.
