Stars Rally to Knock off Griffins in Overtime

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to defeat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in overtime, completing their third matchup in six days and their final game before the holiday break at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Griffins grabbed an early 2-0 lead, scoring on their first two shots within the first ten minutes of the game. Dominik Shine and Elmer Soderblom found the back of the net for the Griffins in the opening period, each beating Magnus Hellberg on the blocker side. Shine opened the scoring with a shot under the blocker of Hellberg, while Soderblom followed up with a screaming shot into the top shelf.

The second period remained scoreless until the final 3:36, when Texas finally got on the board. Antonio Stranges sent a backhanded pass across the slot to Justin Hryckowian, who quickly fired the puck past a sliding Sebastian Cossa.

The Stars tied the game with 1:24 remaining in regulation, forcing overtime. Hryckowian entered the offensive zone and passed the puck to Matej Blümel, who touched it back to Hryckowian at the doorstep. Hryckowian then slid the puck through Cossa's legs for his second goal of the night and his seventh in the last six games.

Texas began overtime on the power play following a late Griffins penalty in the third period. The Stars capitalized on the man-advantage when Arttu Hyry pounced on a loose puck behind Cossa, jamming it home for the game-winning goal 1:28 into overtime.

After allowing two goals on the first two shots, Hellberg was perfect the rest of the way, stopping the next 27 shots he faced to secure the overtime victory for Texas. Cossa took the overtime loss for the Griffins, finishing with 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Stars now head into the holiday break and will return to action a week from today to face the Manitoba Moose. They'll wrap up 2024 with two games against the Moose, starting Sunday, December 29th at 2:00 p.m. CT, followed by a 4:00 p.m. CT matchup on Tuesday, December 31st, at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

