Winter Wranglerfest Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Walking in a winter WRANGLERland.

Today is the first ever Winter Wranglerfest and the building is filled with anticipation.

The Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Knights in their second leg of the double-header at home at 1 p.m.

This game is exceptionally important: when the Wranglers score their first goal, volunteers and players will be tossing gifts into the stands for all of the fans to enjoy.

The Matchup

About the game, the Wranglers enter the matchup with a 20-8-1 record after beating the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3 on Dec. 20, hoping to build on their momentum.

The Wranglers sit first in the Pacific Division and league.

The Silver Knights are 6-20-0 record, at the bottom of the Pacific Division and league.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins is one goal away from notching his 20th goal of the season. Kerins put up a goal and an assist in the first stint of the double header on Friday night.

The centreman had 32 points last season with the Wranglers. He already has 19 goals and 31 points this campaign.

Raphael Lavoie of the Henderson Silver Knights had a hot game against the Wranglers on Dec 20, scoring two of his team's three goals.

How to Watch

