Heartbreak Strikes Griffins in Overtime

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Despite earning a point, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Texas Stars 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at Van Andel Arena courtesy of a power-play game-winner.

Dominik Shine tallied his seventh goal of the year during the outing, good for his third point in the last four games (1-2-3). Elmer Soderblom earned his second goal of the campaign, while Brogan Rafferty and Shai Buium were credited with assists. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa turned away 27 shots, maintaining a .920 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average alongside a 10-5-3 record.

Just 3:27 into the contest, Shine broke loose from the Texas defense and gave the Griffins an early lead with an unassisted goal. Grand Rapids quickly added to its lead when Soderblom sniped the puck home at 8:28. Soderblom skated into the Stars' zone and went bar down past the netminder at the top of the right circle. Grand Rapids finished the first frame ahead 2-0, as the Griffins' first two shots resulted in goals.

The Stars earned their first tally of the outing with 3:34 left in the second period when Justin Hryckowian scored. Each team killed off a penalty in the frame, as the Griffins preserved a 2-1 lead entering the third.

Grand Rapids jumped out to an 8-3 shot advantage in the final period and held the lead, but with 1:24 remaining, Hryckowian tied the score at two with his second goal. A Griffins' penalty left them short handed for the final 1:18 of regulation but they denied the Stars' scoring efforts, extending the contest to overtime.

Grand Rapids entered overtime short handed and turned away three shots, but Arttu Hyry snuck the puck past Cossa for the game-winning goal at 1:28, as the Griffins fell 3-2.

Notes

Sheldon Dries skated in his 300th AHL game.

The Griffins are 1-3 in overtime this year.

The three-game losing streak is a season-high for Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids held its Gridiron Griffins game, sporting custom Gridiron jerseys in the outing.

Texas 0 1 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 2 0 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Shine 7 3:27. 2, Grand Rapids, Söderblom 2 (Buium, Rafferty), 8:28. Penalties-Doucet Gr (hooking), 14:30.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Hryckowian 11 (Stranges, Lind), 16:26. Penalties-Looft Tex (interference), 11:33; Dello Gr (holding), 17:07; Petrovic Tex (delay of game), 19:50.

3rd Period-4, Texas, Hryckowian 12 (Blümel, Krys), 18:36. Penalties-Shine Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 18:42.

OT Period-5, Texas, Hyry 10 (Lind, Kyrou), 1:28 (PP). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Texas 11-9-6-4-30. Grand Rapids 11-7-11-0-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Texas, Hellberg 12-4-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-5-3 (30 shots-27 saves).

A-8,484

Three Stars

1. TEX Kole Lind (two assists); 2. TEX Hryckowian (two goals); 3. GR Soderblom (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 17-9-3-0 (37 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 28 at Cleveland 7 p.m. EST

Texas: 14-11-1-0 (29 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 29 at Manitoba 2 p.m. CST

