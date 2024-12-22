Wranglers Fall 3-0 to Henderson
December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers were unable to capitalize on a dominant 42-shot performance, falling 3-0 to the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Despite relentless offensive pressure, the Wranglers were held scoreless, marking their first shutout loss of the season. The last time Calgary was blanked was on February 9, 2024, against the San Diego Gulls.
With the defeat, the Wranglers head into the holiday break with an impressive 20-9-1 record, sitting atop the league standings. The team now has 42 games remaining in the regular season and will look to recharge over the break before resuming their quest towards the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
Date Time (MST) Opponent Venue
December 30, 2024 6:00pm Abbotsford Canucks Scotiabank Saddledome
January 1, 2025 1:00pm Abbotsford Canucks Scotiabank Saddledome
January 3, 2025 7:00pm Manitoba Moose Scotiabank Saddledome
January 5, 2025 6:00pm Manitoba Moose Scotiabank Saddledome
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2024
- Wranglers Fall 3-0 to Henderson - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Announce Interim Coaching Appointments - Calgary Wranglers
- Islanders Close Pre-Christmas Slate with a Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Grinched by Penguins in 1-0 Loss - Hershey Bears
- Heartbreak Strikes Griffins in Overtime - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Larsson Stonewalls Bears as Penguins Win, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hudon Named to Canada's Spengler Cup Roster - Ontario Reign
- Stars Rally to Knock off Griffins in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Monsters Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Hang on to Secure 3-2 Win in Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Svozil Sends 21,859 Teddy Bears Flying, Monsters Fall 3-2 to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Win Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Jaret Anderson-Dolan Scores Lone Goal in Loss to Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Lindbom Blanks Wranglers in 3-0 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Steamroll the Moose 5-1 in Winnipeg - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds' Late Rally Not Enough in Laval - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund, Checkers Recall Liam Arnsby - Charlotte Checkers
- Winter Wranglerfest Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Battle with the Moose Before the Holiday Break - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Take Down Firebirds - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Fall 3-0 to Henderson
- Flames Announce Interim Coaching Appointments
- Winter Wranglerfest Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK
- GoodKnight
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK