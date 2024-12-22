Wranglers Fall 3-0 to Henderson

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers were unable to capitalize on a dominant 42-shot performance, falling 3-0 to the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Despite relentless offensive pressure, the Wranglers were held scoreless, marking their first shutout loss of the season. The last time Calgary was blanked was on February 9, 2024, against the San Diego Gulls.

With the defeat, the Wranglers head into the holiday break with an impressive 20-9-1 record, sitting atop the league standings. The team now has 42 games remaining in the regular season and will look to recharge over the break before resuming their quest towards the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Date Time (MST) Opponent Venue

December 30, 2024 6:00pm Abbotsford Canucks Scotiabank Saddledome

January 1, 2025 1:00pm Abbotsford Canucks Scotiabank Saddledome

January 3, 2025 7:00pm Manitoba Moose Scotiabank Saddledome

January 5, 2025 6:00pm Manitoba Moose Scotiabank Saddledome

