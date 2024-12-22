Hudon Named to Canada's Spengler Cup Roster

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - Ontario Reign forward Charles Hudon has been loaned to Hockey Canada and will represent his country on the roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup.

The tournament will be held from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Team Canada will compete against other pro clubs from four other European countries including the DEL's Straubing Tigers (Germany), HC Dynamo Pardubice (Czechia), Kärpät Oulu (Finland), HC Fribourg-Gottéron (Switzerland) and host HC Davos.

Hudon, 30, has appeared in 24 games for Ontario this year in his second season with the Reign and has posted 22 points on an even 11 goals and 11 assists. Hudon's scoring total ranks third on the team, while his goal total is second-highest. The attacker finished Ontario's recent busy week with a four-game point streak that included three goals and an assist.

The Alma, Quebec native totaled 54 points with the Reign in his first campaign with the club during 2023-24, posting 20 goals and 34 assists. Hudon previously represented Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2014 where he had a goal and an assist in seven games. He also helped Canada earn a goal medal at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2011 where he led the event with five goals.

Canada opens the 2024 Spengler Cup against HC Davos on Dec. 26 at 11:15 a.m. PT and will also face the Straubing Tigers in preliminary-round play. The championship game is set for Dec. 31 at 3:10 a.m. PT.

The Reign return to action after the AHL's holiday break on Friday with a trip to San Diego to face the Gulls at Pechanga Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

