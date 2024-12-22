IceHogs Steamroll the Moose 5-1 in Winnipeg

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Manitoba, MB. - The Rockford IceHogs had their way with the Manitoba Moose Sunday afternoon, winning 5-1 inside the Canada Life Centre. Forwards Cole Guttman and Landon Slaggert each had a pair of goals

Rockford struck first just 5:19 into the game with the teams skating four-on-four. After a faceoff win, Austin Strand sent a shot towards the slot and Guttman got a piece of it to deflect the puck past goaltender Thomas Milic.

Slaggert doubled the lead 2-0 minutes later, when he banged a rebound off a Samuel Savoie shot. The IceHogs continued their momentum into the 2nd period.

A bouncing puck found Jalen Luypen in the slot, and he made no mistake finishing for the 3-0 goal.

Rockford scored two goals in the span of 44 seconds while skating four-on-four to balloon the lead to 5-0. First, it was Slaggert who finished off a beautiful odd-man rush with Luypen. Guttman followed up the tally with his second of the game, blasting a shot in from the high slot off a Gerry Mayhew assist.

Manitoba finally got on the board with a five-on-three power play goal from Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Drew Commesso finished with 32 saves, allowing only two goals on the weekend against the Moose.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Friday, December 27th. Rockford takes on Iowa for a "Screw City Night" and a youth jersey giveaway!

