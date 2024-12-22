IceHogs Battle with the Moose Before the Holiday Break

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Winnipeg, MB- The Rockford IceHogs look to end their two game skid this afternoon against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. Rockford came up short in Friday's contest against the Moose 2-1 in the shootout.

Seney, Prospects Represent On International Stage: IceHogs captain Brett Seney was named to Team Canada's roster for the 2024 Spengler Cup. This is the first time the London, Ontario native will represent Canada on the international stage. The 28-year-old has 17 points in 25 games with the IceHogs this season. The Blackhawks have two prospects who will represent them at the 2025 World Junior Championship. 2023 3rd round pick Jiri Felcman has been named to Czechia's roster. Oliver Moore was named to the Team USA. The 2023 1st round pick has 17 points in 20 games at the University of Minnesota this season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 10-12-3-1, 24 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba- 7-16-0-1, 15 points (7th Central Division)

Levshunov Settling In- The Blackhawks 2024 2nd overall pick from 2024 registered nine shots on goal Friday night against the Moose. Levshunov, 19, has recorded at least one shot on goal in every game with the IceHogs this season. The Belarus native leads all AHL defenseman with 70 shots on goal. Levshunov has nine (2G,7A) points in so far in his rookie season.

Mayhew Nears Milestone- Gerry Mayhew was the lone goal scorer for the IceHogs Friday night. Mayhew, 31, scored his seventh goal of the season at 9:00 of the middle frame. The 2019 AHL MVP also scored the only goal for Rockford in the shootout against Manitoba. Mayhew is just 13 points away from 300 career AHL points.

Kähkönen Shuts Door On IceHogs- The IceHogs peppered the Moose net with 34 shots Friday night. Manitoba goalie Kaapo Kähkönen made 33 saves for his third win of the season. The 34 shot count is the third most that Kähkönen has faced this year.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. W 3-2

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m. L 1-2 SO

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m.

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.