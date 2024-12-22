Svozil Sends 21,859 Teddy Bears Flying, Monsters Fall 3-2 to Amerks
December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-8-1-2 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester notched a pair of goals in the opening frame from Brett Murray at 4:42 and Josh Dunne at 10:11 leaving Cleveland down 2-0 after 20 minutes. Stanislav Svozil sent the stuffed animals flying at 13:38 of the second period off feeds from Rocco Grimaldi and Gavin Brindley, but the Amerks responded with a tally at 14:07 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-1. Daemon Hunt scored a late marker at 19:52 assisted by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky, but Cleveland fell by a final score of 3-2.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 29 saves in defeat while Rochester's Devon Levi stopped 18 shots for the win.
The Monsters welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, December 28, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 2 1 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/0 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
ROC 33 0/3 0/0 2 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 30 3 7-4-1
ROC Levi W 23 2 9-2-1
Cleveland Record: 17-8-1-2, 3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 17-9-3-0, 2nd North Division
