Jaret Anderson-Dolan Scores Lone Goal in Loss to Rockford

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (7-17-0-1) fell 5-1 to the Rockford IceHogs (11-12-3-1) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 shootout win against the IceHogs on Friday.

Cole Guttman opened the scoring for the IceHogs five minutes into the first frame, giving Rockford an early 1-0 lead. Landon Slaggert put one over the line six minutes later, doubling the Rockford advantage to end the period 2-0. Drew Commesso made 14 saves on 14 shots for the IceHogs to keep his crease clear through the frame, and Thomas Milic made six stops on eight shots for the Moose.

The IceHogs scored a trio of goals in the second period, extending their lead to 5-0. Jalen Luypen put one past Milic seven minutes into the frame. Slaggert and Guttman scored just 44 seconds apart, with each claiming their second goal of the match. Commesso held the Moose off the scoresheet once again, making 10 saves on 10 shots for Rockford. Milic made six saves on nine shots in net for Manitoba.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan got the Moose on the board with a power play goal late in the third period to round out the scoring. The IceHogs went home with a 5-1 win. Commesso finished with 32 saves in net for Rockford, and Milic wrapped with 14 saves for Manitoba.

Moose forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Click for full interview)

"We got what we deserved tonight. They responded from a loss in the last game and obviously used it as motivation. They had a good mindset and we didn't, and that's what happens."

Brad Lambert played his 100th AHL game

Dominic Toninato and Nikita Chibrikov led the Moose with four shots on goal

The Moose face off against the Texas Stars on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

