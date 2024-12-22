Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund, Checkers Recall Liam Arnsby

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their game in Tampa Bay tonight, the Panthers have recalled Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte.

Asplund, 27, is tied for second on the Checkers with 10 goals and is tied for fourth on the team with 16 points through 25 games. The 2016 second-round pick has recorded 49 points (18g, 31a) in 183 NHL games over his career - most recently with Nashville in 2022-23.

Additionally, the Checkers have recalled Liam Arnsby from Savannah.

Arnsby, 21, has notched six points (2g, 4a) in 24 games as a rookie for the Ghost Pirates. A seventh-round pick in 2022 who inked a two-year AHL deal with Charlotte over the summer, Arnsby posted 110 points (36g, 74a) in 215 career OHL games for North Bay before turning pro.

