Lindbom Blanks Wranglers in 3-0 Victory
December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 3-0, at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon. Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 42 of 42 shots on goal to earn the first shutout of his AHL career.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Matyas Sapovaliv put the Silver Knights on the board first at 8:24 in the first period with his sixth goal of the season, the most of any Henderson first year player. Raphael Lavoie and Robert Hägg both earned assists on the play.
The second remained scoreless throughout. Lindbom stopped 34 of 34 shots through the first two periods to preserve Henderson's lead. The Silver Knights' penalty kill also excelled in the middle frame, killing two penalties, including 50 seconds of a 5-on-3.
Lavoie scored on the power play at 7:21 in the second period, with assists to Mitch McLain and Braeden Bowman. With that goal, Lavoie has now scored five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games.
With a second left on the clock, Bowman added an empty netter to secure a 3-0 Silver Knights victory and extend his point streak to three games (3G, 2A).
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Jan. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Sunday, Jan. 5 | 5 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return after Christmas break to face off against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, December 28. The Silver Knights will also celebrate Star Wars Knight. Fans can watch on Vegas 34 and FloHockey, or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.
