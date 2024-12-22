Larsson Stonewalls Bears as Penguins Win, 1-0

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earned a 1-0 victory in their last game before the holiday break, defeating the Hershey Bears on Sunday evening at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-8-1-0) received a 33-save shutout from Filip Larsson, with several of those stops coming in the final moments of regulation. It was Larsson's third shutout of the season in just his eighth start.

The Penguins' young line of Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen and Tristan Broz combined to create the game's only goal at 5:33 of the second period. A frenzied sequence at the Bears' net-front led to McGroarty threading a pass to Koivunen on the doorstep, but when Koivunen's shot was denied, Broz was there to knock in the rebound.

Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued to trade chances back and forth through the rest of the middle frame, combining for 30 shots. However, the 1-0 score persisted through the second intermission.

Larsson came up big for his club with five and a half minutes left, flashing his left leg pad to deny Bogdan Trineyev who broke free for a shorthanded breakaway.

The Bears pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with two minutes remaining and were awarded a power play shortly thereafter. Up six-on-four with the game on the line, Hershey generated five point-blank shots in the last 71 seconds of regulation, but Larsson turned them all aside.

Larsson pulls into a seven-way tie for the most shutouts in the league.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard recorded 24 saves in the loss.

