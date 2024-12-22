Reign Take Down Firebirds
December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
A three-goal second period helped the Ontario Reign (16-8-0-0) dig out of an early two-goal hole and come back to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds (13-11-1-3) by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
The victory extended Ontario's current winning streak to six games, the longest active run in the AHL, with all of the decisions in come-from-behind fashion. Jacob Doty led the way with a goal and an assist, while Charles Hudon and Tyler Madden each picked up a pair of helpers.
Date: December 21, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 2 0 0 2 ONT 0 3 1 4
Shots PP CV 30 0/5 ONT 31 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Doty (ONT)
2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
3. Shawn Element (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Ales Stezka
Next Game: Friday, December 27 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
