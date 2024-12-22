Reign Take Down Firebirds

December 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release


A three-goal second period helped the Ontario Reign (16-8-0-0) dig out of an early two-goal hole and come back to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds (13-11-1-3) by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

The victory extended Ontario's current winning streak to six games, the longest active run in the AHL, with all of the decisions in come-from-behind fashion. Jacob Doty led the way with a goal and an assist, while Charles Hudon and Tyler Madden each picked up a pair of helpers.

Date: December 21, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 2 0 0 2 ONT 0 3 1 4

Shots PP CV 30 0/5 ONT 31 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Doty (ONT)

2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

3. Shawn Element (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Ales Stezka

Next Game: Friday, December 27 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

