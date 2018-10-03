Stars Loan Defenseman Vala to Idaho

October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the team has reduced the roster by one player. The Stars roster now stands with 26 players.

PLAYER POSITION STATUS

Ondrej Vala Defenseman Reassigned to Idaho (ECHL)

A full look at the Stars roster can be found below:

FORWARDS (15): Nicholas Caamano, Tony Calderone, Erik Condra, Justin Dowling, Denis Gurianov, Colton Hargrove, Joel L'Esperance, Samuel Laberge, Colin Markison, Adam Mascherin, Michael Mersch, Travis Morin, Robbie Payne, Elgin Pearce, James Phelan.

DEFENSEMEN (8): Gavin Bayreuther, Ben Gleason, Joel Hanley, Shane Hanna, Niklas Hansson, Dillon Heatherington, John Nyberg, Reece Scarlett.

GOALTENDERS (3): Landon Bow, Philippe Desrosiers, Colton Point.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

