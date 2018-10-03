Minnesota Wild Acquires Will Bitten from Montreal in Exchange for Gustav Olofsson

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Will Bitten from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Gustav Olofsson.

Bitten, 20 (7/10/98), tallied 64 points (20-44=64) and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 regular season games with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 21 playoff games as the Bulldogs won the OHL playoff championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Gloucester, Ontario recorded 217 points (88-129=217) and 122 PIM in four seasons in the OHL with Hamilton, Flint and Plymouth (2014-18). Bitten was selected by Montreal in the third round (70th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He will be assigned to Iowa in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Olofsson collected 11 assists in 56 games during three seasons with Minnesota (2015-18). The Wild selected him in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

HocktoberFest on West 7th, a street party on West 7th Street in downtown St. Paul between Kellogg Blvd. and Walnut Street, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 11 p.m. in conjunction with the Wild home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans will be able to watch the Wild home opener on two Jumbotrons located at each end of the street party. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on HocktoberFest please visit www.visitsaintpaul.com/hocktoberfest.

Minnesota opens the 2018-19 NHL season at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The Wild hosts the Vegas Golden Knights in its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

