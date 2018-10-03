Chicago Wolves Announce Broadcast Schedule with CW50 Chicago and The U Too

October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that 41 games on their 2018-19 American Hockey League schedule will be televised by either CW50 Chicago or The U Too.

The Wolves home opener on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Allstate Arena serves as the inaugural broadcast for the franchise's 25th anniversary season. Play-by-play voice Jason Shaver and color analyst Billy Gardner will have the call on CW50 as they start their 11th season together.

The Oct. 13 contest marks the first of 19 "Saturday Night with the Wolves" games on CW50, which begins its third consecutive year as a Wolves broadcast partner. The network also will air six Sunday afternoon games during the regular season.

The U Too, which enters its seventh straight year televising Wolves games, will handle eight Friday night games and eight Sunday afternoon contests. All games on The U Too can be found over the air at WCIU-DT 26.2, via satellite on Dish Network Ch. 48 and via cable on XFinity 230 and 360, RCN 35, WOW 170 and U-Verse 24.

"Our 25th anniversary season promises to be a great opportunity to connect with all our fans -- including the new ones who've recently discovered Wolves hockey and the diehard fans who were part of the sellout crowd for our first game in 1994," said Wolves president Mike Gordon. "CW50 and The U Too do a terrific job of delivering exciting broadcasts for the entire range of Wolves fans."

"CW50 congratulates the Wolves on 25 great seasons in Chicago and back-to-back division titles," said Dennis Welsh, VP General Manager for CW50. "We again look forward to bringing the excitement of live Wolves action to hockey fans across Chicago every Saturday night on CW50."

"We welcome the opportunity to bring Chicago hockey fans great games on The U Too and we congratulate the Wolves on the 25th anniversary season," said Steve Farber, Weigel Broadcasting Co's senior vice-president of operations.

The Wolves start their defense of back-to-back Central Division titles on Friday, Oct. 5, with an 8 p.m. game at the Colorado Eagles that will be streamed for free on the AHL's new network (WatchTheAHL.com/AHLTV). To view broadcast specifics for every game, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.