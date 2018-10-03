Red Wings Recall Three, Griffins Sign Finn to PTO

October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek and forward Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins have signed defenseman Matt Finn to a professional tryout.

??Finn, 24, appeared in seven games with the Charlotte Checkers last season and eight with the ECHL's Florida Everblades. Selected 35th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by Toronto, the 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has scored 18 points (7-11-18) in 70 career AHL contests and 50 points (19-31-50) in 89 ECHL games.

?Grand Rapids opens the 2018-19 campaign on the road at Texas on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.

????Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season ??or group ??ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com ??for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.