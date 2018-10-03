Red Wings Recall Three, Griffins Sign Finn to PTO
October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek and forward Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins have signed defenseman Matt Finn to a professional tryout.
??Finn, 24, appeared in seven games with the Charlotte Checkers last season and eight with the ECHL's Florida Everblades. Selected 35th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by Toronto, the 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has scored 18 points (7-11-18) in 70 career AHL contests and 50 points (19-31-50) in 89 ECHL games.
?Grand Rapids opens the 2018-19 campaign on the road at Texas on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.
????Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season ??or group ??ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com ??for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018
- Heat Launch New App - Stockton Heat
- Red Wings Recall Three, Griffins Sign Finn to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Chicago Wolves Announce Broadcast Schedule with CW50 Chicago and The U Too - Chicago Wolves
- Colorado Avalanche Assigns Forward Toninato to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Loan Defenseman Vala to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Will Bitten from Montreal in Exchange for Gustav Olofsson - Iowa Wild
- Canadiens Acquire Defenseman Gustav Olofsson - Laval Rocket
- Stars Celebrate 10th Anniversary Ticket Holders - Texas Stars
- 660 American Hockey League Graduates Begin 2018-19 Season on NHL Rosters - AHL
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Senators Announce Opening-Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- F Alex Krushelnyski Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Mourn the Loss of Randy Waybright - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.