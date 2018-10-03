Belleville Senators Announce Opening-Night Roster

The Belleville Senators have announced a 24-man opening-night roster for the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.

The team consists of two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards. Thirteen of the players in the squad played in Belleville last season while the 11 players will be pulling on a Belleville jersey for the first time. The roster features 16 players who have played in the NHL for a total of 316 games.

Mike McKenna and Marcus Hogberg are the Sens' two goaltenders while the defence is composed of Julius Bergman, Erik Burgdoerfer, Andreas Englund, Christian Jaros, Jordan Murray, Stuart Percy, Patrick Sieloff and Christian Wolanin.

Up front, the Sens' 14 forwards are Rudolfs Balcers, Chase Balisy, Drake Batherson, Logan Brown, Paul Carey, Filip Chlapik, Gabriel Gagne, Joseph LaBate, Jim O'Brien, Nick Paul, Jack Rodewald, Ben Sexton, Andrew Sturtz and Adam Tambellini.

Five rookies are on Belleville's team in Batherson, Brown, Hogberg, Sturtz and Wolanin.

To finalize Belleville's roster for opening night, Ottawa reassigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the ECHL's Brampton Beast while Belleville also assigned Ryan Scarfo to the Beast.

The Sens open their season Saturday night against the Utica Comets at 7pm. Belleville's home-opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton and tickets are available.

2018-19 Belleville Senators opening-night roster:

Two (2) goaltenders, 2017-18 team(s):

Marcus Hogberg (Belleville - AHL, Brampton - ECHL)

Mike McKenna (Texas - AHL, Dallas - NHL)

Eight (8) defencemen, 2017-18 team(s):

Julius Bergman (San Jose - AHL)

Erik Burgdoerfer (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Andreas Englund (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Christian Jaros (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Jordan Murray (Belleville - AHL, Brampton - ECHL)

Stuart Percy (Rochester - AHL)

Patrick Sieloff (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Christian Wolanin (Ottawa - NHL, North Dakota - NCHC)

Fourteen (14) forwards, 2017-18 team(s):

Rudolfs Balcers (San Jose - AHL)

Chase Balisy (Springfield - AHL, Florida - AHL)

Drake Batherson (Cape Breton - QMJHL, Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL)

Logan Brown (Windsor - OHL, Kitchener - OHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Paul Carey (New York Rangers - NHL)

Filip Chlapik (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Gabriel Gagne (Belleville - AHL)

Joseph LaBate (Utica - AHL)

Jim O'Brien (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Nick Paul (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Jack Rodewald (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Ben Sexton (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL)

Andrew Sturtz (Belleville - AHL, Penn State - Big-10)

Adam Tambellini (Hartford - AHL)

