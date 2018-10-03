Heat Launch New App

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced that the team has launched a new Stockton Heat Hockey App, available for download now on the App Store and Google Play.

"As fans have seen during the preseason game, we've enhanced the fan experience around our brand and our games, and one area that we felt we needed to make a big improvement was our app," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "The new app makes it easy for fans to find stats, schedule, news, highlights and videos expected in today's world while also adding some new engagement opportunities that didn't previously exist. We're excited about our brand in the digital space and we know our fans will be too once they download the new app!"

The app, which is produced by HockeyTech, is also the same company that provides the AHL's statistics, so finding information about the Stockton Heat roster and the AHL will be completely at your fingertips. In addition to the league's statistics, HockeyTech also provides the new streaming service for the league, AHLTV, and only AHLTV subscribers will have access to the revolutionary VipR cam, which allows the user to control the camera in an immersive way right on the app!

"Engagement isn't just about fancy bells and whistles, it's about providing people experiences, and our new app will not only include a fun and completely interactive way to watch the games, it will also provide fans a chance to participate in fun challenges throughout every home game," Heat Director of Communications Brandon Kisker said. "The all-new Heat app will provide fans experiences that our previous app wasn't able to deliver, and when combined with the ease of sourcing information, we're really happy with the way our fanbase can interact with our brand on phones and tablets like never before!"

Fans will have opportunities to win great prizes all season long! Every home game, fans can check in from their seats to win tickets to future Heat home games, can guess who will score the Heat's first goal of the night to win a signed Heat item and can vote for the Heat's hardest working player of the game, who will be acknowledged on the video board in the third period of every Heat home game!

Also beginning on Saturday during the home opener, fans can enter to win a suite night to a Stockton Heat Hockey game this season (based upon availability). To participate, download the app, click "More", then "Enter to Win". A winner will be announced and notified on November 1!

One of the best uses of the Stockton Heat app is utilizing digital ticketing with My Heat Account, which allows fans to use their phones to scan their tickets to games and gives them the opportunity to manage the tickets in their accounts and even send tickets to friends and family members! Fans can learn more about My Heat Account by visiting stocktonheat.com/myheataccountfaqs.

The Stockton Heat open the regular season on the road in Bakersfield on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. Catch the action on the all-new streaming platform of the American Hockey League, AHLTV, which you can stream on your phone, tablet and favorite OTT Devices! Fans can opt to purchase an All-Access pass for $79.99 while a single team pass for the Heat's away feed only begins at just $39.99! Visit watchtheAHL.com and sign up today!

The Heat open up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m. Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus, it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14!

Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

