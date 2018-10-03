Brother John's to Host Roadrunners Season Opening Radio Show

October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will begin their Fox Sports 1450 AM live regular season radio coverage on Thursday, October 4 at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to watch the Arizona Coyotes season opener at 1801 N. Stone Ave when they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena in Texas and stick around for 7 p.m. when the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny starts his one-hour season opening radio show with special guests Head Coach Jay Varady, forward Daniel Maggio and defenseman Cam Dineen.

Jay Varady, 41, enters his first season as the head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners following 18 years of coaching experience in North America and Europe. Through seven seasons as a head coach, Varady holds a combined record of 209-121-31 with six playoff appearances.

Daniel Maggio enters his second season in Tucson after joining the club for 13 games in 2017-18. The 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. forward has played for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Toronto Marlies previously and was selected in the sixth round (#170 overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers. Maggio will wear #47 for the Roadrunners this season.

Cam Dineen, the youngest member of the Tucson roster, begins his first professional season of hockey after registering 64 points in 65 games last year in the Ontario Hockey League. The 68th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Coyotes is just 20-years-old and hails from Toms River, NJ.

Opening Night - This Saturday

The Roadrunners begin their season this Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls in an I-8 Border Rivalry matchup.

All Roadrunners players will walk down a red carpet at the main entrance of the Tucson Convention Center to kick off the club's third season in the Old Pueblo. The players will be driven to the red carpet in a collection of vintage Chevy Corvette's and dropped off on the Church Street entrance of the TCC, located next to the box office. They will then proceed to walk down the red carpet between 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Fans are invited to line the red carpet and the plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dusty and members of the Roadrunners Rally Runners will be in attendance to interact with fans and give away Roadrunners prizes.

Denny will also be on hand to introduce and interview the players as they arrive for the game.

Fans are also encouraged to enjoy the official Tailgate Party with live music by The George Howard Band on the plaza beginning immediately after player introductions. The Tailgate Party will include interactive games for fans of all ages, tailgate favorite-food and a beer garden featuring various adult beverages.

Upon entry of the Tucson Convention Center, fans will receive a replica Western Conference Regular Season Champions banner presented by Williams & Associates. Additionally, fans will enter to more live music as former American Idol contestant Brook Sample will be performing on the Promotions Deck from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m.

