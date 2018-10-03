Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves
October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced the following roster moves.
The following players have been signed to a professional try out
Emerson Etem - F
The following players have been reassigned by Los Angeles to Manchester (ECHL)
Stepan Falkovsky - D
Cole Kehler - G
Spencer Watson - F
The following players have been released from their PTO with Ontario
Colton Saucerman - D
Rob Hamilton - D
The Reign have 24 players remaining on their training camp roster.
The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season in October, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018
- Heat Launch New App - Stockton Heat
- Red Wings Recall Three, Griffins Sign Finn to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Chicago Wolves Announce Broadcast Schedule with CW50 Chicago and The U Too - Chicago Wolves
- Colorado Avalanche Assigns Forward Toninato to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Loan Defenseman Vala to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Will Bitten from Montreal in Exchange for Gustav Olofsson - Iowa Wild
- Canadiens Acquire Defenseman Gustav Olofsson - Laval Rocket
- Stars Celebrate 10th Anniversary Ticket Holders - Texas Stars
- 660 American Hockey League Graduates Begin 2018-19 Season on NHL Rosters - AHL
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 3 - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Senators Announce Opening-Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- F Alex Krushelnyski Loaned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Mourn the Loss of Randy Waybright - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.