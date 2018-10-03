Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced the following roster moves.

The following players have been signed to a professional try out

Emerson Etem - F

The following players have been reassigned by Los Angeles to Manchester (ECHL)

Stepan Falkovsky - D

Cole Kehler - G

Spencer Watson - F

The following players have been released from their PTO with Ontario

Colton Saucerman - D

Rob Hamilton - D

The Reign have 24 players remaining on their training camp roster.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season in October, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.