F Alex Krushelnyski Loaned to Reading Royals

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, top minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced that the team has loaned forward Alex Krushelnyski to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 27-year old out of Los Angeles, California, Krushelnyski appeared in 37 games with the Phantoms this past season and tallied three goals and six assists for a total of nine points with a plus-five rating. Additionally, he played in 24 contests with the Reading Royals during the 2017-18 campaign in which he potted 13 goals and recorded 14 assists en route to being named an ECHL All-Star.

Alex is the son of former NHLer Mike Krushelnyski who is a four-time Stanley Cup Champion winning three as a player with the Edmonton Oilers (1985, 1987, 1988) and one as Assistant Coach of the Detroit Red Wings (1998).

Krushelnyski signed a one-year AHL contract with the Phantoms on July 20, 2018.

