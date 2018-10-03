Stars Celebrate 10th Anniversary Ticket Holders

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today plans to celebrate season ticket holders that have supported the organization since the inaugural season.

Nearly 120 multi-seat accounts have had full season tickets with the organization since 2009 and 42 other accounts have had multi-seat partial packages for all 10 seasons.

A large wall graphic will be displayed on the concourse this season including every Stars package holder for the 2018-2019 season. Featured at the center of the mural will be all full and partial packages that have held accounts since the Texas Stars first season.

The Stars will also be holding a special event this season for all 10-year full and partial packages. Details on this event will be disclosed to package holders by their Stars account representatives at a later date.

Exclusively, the 10th anniversary ticket holders with a full season package will also receive:

An on-ice dasherboard listing all individuals who have held full ticket packages for 10 seasons.

10th anniversary seat nameplate installed on all seat locations.

Limited edition 10th anniversary pin.

Special video board recognition during the 2018-19 season.

The Stars would like to recognize and thank the following individuals and companies that have held full season ticket packages with the team for ALL 10 seasons.

Joe Agosta

Chuck Fisher

Andrew Kos

Brenda Riebold

Shari Alexander

Rich Fleming

Eric Kuzmack

Rock Sports

Martin Almendarez III

Rex Forehand

Shawn Ladd

Joe & Tyna Rodriguez

Scott Amerie

Richard Fuess

Bill Larlee

Larry Sapach

Scott Anderson

Bob Gilbert

Shelley Lee

Susan & Joe Schoenbaechler

Jon Andrews

David Golla

BeGe Lehmann

Chuck Schoepflin

Austin Printing & Mailing

Carl Hample

John R. Liddell

Matt Shapiro

Austin Telco Credit Union

Jeree Hanavec

Linda Lowery

Bob Sharkey

John Avery

Patrick Harris

Marcus MacNeill

Larry Sherwood

Corky Brown

Joe Haswell

David Malanchuk

Tina Spanhak

Brown Distributing

Kevin & Linda Haywood

Jamie Manzanalez

Gerry & Jerri Sullivan

Jeff Bullard

H-E-B

Molly McDonald

Ronnie Swingler

Dawn Burgess

Bruce & Dawn Herms

Daniel Merka

TD Industries

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Jack Hirschhorn

Craig Miller

Michael Thomas

John Chalmers

Tom Hogan

Tommy Morgan

Todd Thornburgh

Eric Cheesebrough

Bobbie Holstine

Allan Nurenberg

Viatran

Dan Chew

Charles Hoskins

Dave Oxford

Joe Volpe

Tonia Coffman

Thomas Houle

Steven Pearson

John Warren

Benjamin Conlan

Byron Howard

Pat & Judy Percy

Jeff & Linda Warren

Danny Conlon

Scott Hudnall

Cliff Phillips

Waste Management

Steve & Shelley Corona

Bob and Mary Husk

Carl Phinney

Trent Watts

Larry Culling

Doug & Catherine Huyck

Brian Pitman

Wayne Fueling Systems

Joe Eaton

Bill Hyden

Pizza Hut

Dr. Jodie West

Hans Eilers

Tammy Isley

Plains Capital

Donnie White

Kimberly Eldredge

Jeanie D. James

Polycom

Andy Willis

Tim Elliott

Jani-King

Wallace & Susan Price

Vicki & Richard Worley

Ennis Golf Carts

Gene Janulis

William Raffety

Mike Yendell

Charlie & Betty Farnham

Cindy Jasek

Becky & Mark Reid

Doug Ferrell

Dan Kelley

Travis Reid

Matt Fish

Bruce Koelker

Brenda Reiss

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, Oct. 5. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

