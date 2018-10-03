Stars Celebrate 10th Anniversary Ticket Holders
October 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today plans to celebrate season ticket holders that have supported the organization since the inaugural season.
Nearly 120 multi-seat accounts have had full season tickets with the organization since 2009 and 42 other accounts have had multi-seat partial packages for all 10 seasons.
A large wall graphic will be displayed on the concourse this season including every Stars package holder for the 2018-2019 season. Featured at the center of the mural will be all full and partial packages that have held accounts since the Texas Stars first season.
The Stars will also be holding a special event this season for all 10-year full and partial packages. Details on this event will be disclosed to package holders by their Stars account representatives at a later date.
Exclusively, the 10th anniversary ticket holders with a full season package will also receive:
An on-ice dasherboard listing all individuals who have held full ticket packages for 10 seasons.
10th anniversary seat nameplate installed on all seat locations.
Limited edition 10th anniversary pin.
Special video board recognition during the 2018-19 season.
The Stars would like to recognize and thank the following individuals and companies that have held full season ticket packages with the team for ALL 10 seasons.
Joe Agosta
Chuck Fisher
Andrew Kos
Brenda Riebold
Shari Alexander
Rich Fleming
Eric Kuzmack
Rock Sports
Martin Almendarez III
Rex Forehand
Shawn Ladd
Joe & Tyna Rodriguez
Scott Amerie
Richard Fuess
Bill Larlee
Larry Sapach
Scott Anderson
Bob Gilbert
Shelley Lee
Susan & Joe Schoenbaechler
Jon Andrews
David Golla
BeGe Lehmann
Chuck Schoepflin
Austin Printing & Mailing
Carl Hample
John R. Liddell
Matt Shapiro
Austin Telco Credit Union
Jeree Hanavec
Linda Lowery
Bob Sharkey
John Avery
Patrick Harris
Marcus MacNeill
Larry Sherwood
Corky Brown
Joe Haswell
David Malanchuk
Tina Spanhak
Brown Distributing
Kevin & Linda Haywood
Jamie Manzanalez
Gerry & Jerri Sullivan
Jeff Bullard
H-E-B
Molly McDonald
Ronnie Swingler
Dawn Burgess
Bruce & Dawn Herms
Daniel Merka
TD Industries
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Jack Hirschhorn
Craig Miller
Michael Thomas
John Chalmers
Tom Hogan
Tommy Morgan
Todd Thornburgh
Eric Cheesebrough
Bobbie Holstine
Allan Nurenberg
Viatran
Dan Chew
Charles Hoskins
Dave Oxford
Joe Volpe
Tonia Coffman
Thomas Houle
Steven Pearson
John Warren
Benjamin Conlan
Byron Howard
Pat & Judy Percy
Jeff & Linda Warren
Danny Conlon
Scott Hudnall
Cliff Phillips
Waste Management
Steve & Shelley Corona
Bob and Mary Husk
Carl Phinney
Trent Watts
Larry Culling
Doug & Catherine Huyck
Brian Pitman
Wayne Fueling Systems
Joe Eaton
Bill Hyden
Pizza Hut
Dr. Jodie West
Hans Eilers
Tammy Isley
Plains Capital
Donnie White
Kimberly Eldredge
Jeanie D. James
Polycom
Andy Willis
Tim Elliott
Jani-King
Wallace & Susan Price
Vicki & Richard Worley
Ennis Golf Carts
Gene Janulis
William Raffety
Mike Yendell
Charlie & Betty Farnham
Cindy Jasek
Becky & Mark Reid
Doug Ferrell
Dan Kelley
Travis Reid
Matt Fish
Bruce Koelker
Brenda Reiss
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, Oct. 5.
