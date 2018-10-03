Canadiens Acquire Defenseman Gustav Olofsson

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced today the acquisition of Swedish defenseman Gustav Olofsson from the Minnesota Wild in return for William Bitten.

Olofsson, 23, spent the past five seasons in the Minnesota Wild organization after being selected 46th overall by the Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Boras, Sweden, Olofsson played 56 NHL games with the Wild recording 11 assists and 14 penalty minutes. Gustav will report to the Laval Rocket.

William Bitten was drafted 70th overall (3rd round) by the Canadiens in 2016.

