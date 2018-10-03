Colorado Avalanche Assigns Forward Toninato to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Dominic Toninato has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound center appeared in 37 NHL games with the Avalanche last season, notching two assists. In addition, the 24 year-old posted seven goals and five assists in 31 games with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Toninato spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, amassing 54 goals and 37 assists in 151 games, including a senior season that saw him serve as team captain for the Bulldogs. The Duluth, Minnesota native was selected in the 5th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

