Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 3

The Moose get the 2018-19 American Hockey League season under way with a pair of road dates against the Iowa Wild. Friday's season opener goes at 7 p.m. with coverage on TSN 1290 beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT. Both games are available through the Moose App and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

2017-18 Leaders

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton

76 22 44 66 57 14

8 Sami Niku

76 16 38 54 30 17

10 Buddy Robinson

74 25 28 53 64 17

19 Nic Petan

52 15 37 52 24 15

28 Patrice Cormier

69 22 21 43 126 25

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

34 Michael Hutchinson

17-5-4 2.08 0.935 2

1 Eric Comrie

18-13-3 2.58 0.916 2

Back for More

The Winnipeg Jets assigned forward Mason Appleton and defenceman Sami Niku to the Moose following the NHL club's final preseason game. The duo were named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team and First All-Star Team in 2017-18. Niku was named the league's outstanding defenceman, just the second rookie to accomplish the feat, while Appleton captured outstanding rookie honours. Appleton led the league's rookies with 66 points (22G, 44A), while Niku finished second among defenders with 54 points ( 16G, 38A). Both players skated in all 76 regular season games last season, with Niku adding an NHL contest with the Jets.

New Look

Following numerous departures and signings, the Moose will feature a significantly different roster than the team saw last season. A total of 10 players who participated in Manitoba's Game 4 loss to Rockford in the 2018 Central Division Finals are no longer with the organization including: Francis Beauvillier, Patrice Cormier, Chase De Leo, Jan Kostalek, Jake Kulevich, Julian Melchiori, Jamie Phillips, Buddy Robinson, Mike Sgarbossa, Brody Sutter.

It All Starts Here

The Moose roster currently features seven first-year pros including goaltender Mikhail Berdin, defenceman Jacob Cederholm (first year North America), defenceman Luke Green, forward Skyler McKenzie, forward Kristian Reichel, defenceman Logan Stanley and forward C.J. Suess. Logan Stanley is the fourth Winnipeg Jets first round pick to spend time on the Moose roster since the team returned to Winnipeg for the 2015-16 season. Previous first rounders to wear antlers include Josh Morrissey (2015-16), Jack Roslovic (2016-18) and Kyle Connor (2016-17).

Opening in Iowa

The Moose get their season going in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday. The 2016-17 season also saw Manitoba open the season on the road against the Wild. The Moose claimed a 3-1 win on the strength of goals from Nelson Nogier, Quinton Howden and Jack Roslovic. Iowa responded with a 3-2 shootout victory the following night. This season, the teams will have a day off game action before clashing again on Sunday.

