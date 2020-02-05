Stars Fall 5-2 to IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-2 to the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday evening. Defensemen Emil Djuse and Gavin Bayreuther recorded Texas' two goals in the defeat as the teams have traded wins in four meetings this year.

The IceHogs recent offensive struggles did not last long on Tuesday night. Dylan Sikura and Tyler Sikura combined for the opening goal less than five minutes into the period. Dylan fund the top corner of the net from the right circle on a give-and-go pass with his brother. A little more than a minute later John Quenneville scored a power play goal to extend the IceHogs lead to 2-0.

However, Texas came roaring back thanks to Djuse's fourth goal of the year about twelve minutes into the frame. The defenseman took the puck behind the net and tucked a wraparound bid off of the skate of netminder Collin Delia for the tally. Less than a minute later, Bayreuther fired a shot from just inside the blue line that evaded Delia and found the back of the net to tie up the game at 2-2. The IceHogs would respond with goals from Gabriel Gagne and Brandon Hagel to regain their two-goal lead before the end of the period. This prompted a change in the Texas net as Landon Bow replaced Jake Oettinger in the waning moments of the period.

The final goal of the game came less than five minutes into the second period. Dennis Gilbert extended the IceHogs lead to three goals skating up the left side and firing a slap shot from the left circle that found the twine behind Bow. Texas got an opportunity on the man advantage, but the chance was squandered by a penalty of their own halfway through the opportunity. Texas was unable to cut the deficit during the period and entered the third and final frame down three goals.

With under a minute remaining in the game Riley Tufte drove hard to the net and created a loose puck opportunity in which Rhett Gardner pushed the puck into the crease for an apparent goal that would be reviewed and overturned. Despite the heightened emotions and physical play late in the game, the final frame yielded no results for either side.

Oettinger suffered the loss with six saves on 10 shots before Bow took over in net stopping 21 of 22 shots in the outing. Delia stopped 35 of 37 shots in the victory. Texas was unable to convert on the two opportunities on the man advantage while the IceHogs ended the game 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Stars continue on to face the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Feb. 7 at UWM-Panther Arena, beginning a stretch of three games in three nights. The team then travels to Michigan on Saturday to face the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

