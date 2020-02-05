Amerks Recall Pascal Aquin from Cincinnati

Rochester Americans forward Pascal Aquin

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Pascal Aquin from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Aquin, 22, earns his third recall of the season to Rochester after producing 17 points on six goals and 11 assists while skating in 30 contests with the Cyclones. The second-year pro has also recorded three points (1+2), including his first career AHL goal, in 14 games this season with the Amerks.

Prior to turning pro, Aquin spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes, and Charlottetown Islanders, producing 90 points (42+48) in 221 career games. Additionally, the Le Gardeur, Quebec, native collected 26 points (11+15) in 52 playoff contests.

During his last season with Charlottetown in 2017-18, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward led the Islanders in goals (24) while finishing second among forwards with 43 points in 59 contests in addition to producing 14 points (8+6) in 18 games during the 2018 President's Cup Playoffs.

