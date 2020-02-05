T-Birds Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Hartford Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-20-2-0 ) begin a pivotal five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Hartford as they take on the Wolf Pack (26-11-4-5) at 7:00 p.m. inside the XL Center. It is the third straight meeting between the I-91 rivals.

Both teams earned victories on home ice in a home-and-home set last Friday and Saturday. The Wolf Pack emerged victorious, 6-3, on Jan. 31 behind a three-point night from rookie defenseman Joey Keane (1g, 2a). That win was Hartford's fourth straight to start the season series, but the T-Birds got payback on Saturday inside a sold out MassMutual Center.

Ryan Bednard won his third straight start to begin his AHL career, and he made this one a perfect performance with 28 saves in a 2-0 win, earning his first AHL shutout in the process. Jonathan Ang and Dryden Hunt provided the offense for Springfield, and Matt Mangene picked up his first multi-point game of the season with primary assists on both T-Birds goals.

The T-Birds will be looking to become just the second team to defeat the Wolf Pack in regulation inside the XL Center all season. Hartford has a league-best 19-1-0-2 record on home ice, including a perfect 3-0-0-0 mark against Springfield in three prior meetings this season. Springfield has managed just four goals in three games there, although they did beat Adam Huska three times on Friday.

From Hartford, the T-Birds continue down into Pennsylvania for matchups against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-22-1-5 entering weekend) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and in Hershey against the Bears (28-15-3-2 entering weekend) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

At the start of play on Wednesday, the T-Birds sit at 54 points, tied with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the fourth position, and still just seven points back of first place, a tie at 61 points between Hartford and Hershey.

