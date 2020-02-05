Moose Sign Forward Danny Moynihan

February 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Danny Moynihan to a professional tryout.

Moynihan, 24, has posted 35 points (15G, 20A) in 47 games for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers this season. The Boston, Mass. native appeared in 11 AHL games for the Utica Comets and racked up 41 points (14G, 27A) in 48 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings during the 2017-18 campaign. He has 128 points (51G, 77A) in 166 career ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, Moynihan suited up for 197 games in the QMJHL split between the Halifax Mooseheads and Shawinigan Cataractes. He posted 166 points (78G, 88A) in 197 career QMJHL games.

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Feb. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Danny Moynihan

Left Wing

Born Dec. 8, 1995 -- Boston, Mass.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 197-- Shoots L

