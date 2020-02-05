Hirose and Lindstrom Recalled by Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Taro Hirose and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

If Hirose returns to Detroit's lineup or Lindstrom makes his NHL debut, they will add to the Griffins' list of 182 alumni who have played in the NHL.

Since being assigned to Grand Rapids on Dec. 3, Hirose's 15 assists and 19 points in 22 games are both team highs. The 23-year-old skated in 23 games with the Red Wings to open the season and has tallied seven points (2-5-7) and six penalty minutes in 12:17 average ice time.

A 5-foot-10, 162-pound winger, Hirose made his pro debut with Detroit during a 10-game stint at the end of last season after signing a two-year entry-level contract on March 12, 2019. He has logged 14 points (3-11-14) in 33 career NHL contests.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Hirose spent the previous three seasons (2016-19) at Michigan State University where he racked up 116 points (33-83-116) and 39 PIM in 106 contests. During his final collegiate campaign in 2018-19, he tied for the NCAA lead with 50 points in 36 games while ranking third with 1.39 points per game and second with 35 assists on his way to being named a Hobey Baker Award finalist, a First Team All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year, a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, an Academic All-Big Ten selection and to the All-College Hockey News First Team.

In his first season in North America, Lindstrom, 21, has skated in 45 games for the Griffins - the most among the team's defensemen - and notched five assists and 26 PIM. He was selected in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Drafty by Detroit.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound blueliner helped Frolunda win the Swedish Hockey League championship during the 2018-19 campaign after posting six points (3-3-6) and 50 PIM in 40 regular season games and skating in six postseason contests.

A native of Ostervala, Sweden, Lindstrom spent four seasons (2014-18) developing in Almtuna's system. He suited up in 87 games with Almtuna IS from 2016-18 in Sweden's second-tier league and totaled 23 points (8-15-23) and 60 PIM while also recording 14 points (6-8-14) in nine games in the Swedish under-20 junior league from 2015-17 and compiling 51 points (20-31-51) in 59 games in the under-18 circuit from 2014-16.

Lindstrom helped Sweden win the silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and he also represented his country at the 2017 IIHF Five Nations Tournament.

The Griffins (20-21-2-4) are on the road to play Milwaukee today at 8 p.m. EST.

