Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Amerks

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 21-22-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 46 points.

Rochester scored two goals in the opening period beginning with Nathan Paetsch's tally at 9:20 followed by Pascal Aquin doubling the visitor's lead at 11:30. Cleveland's Calvin Thurkauf cut Rochester's lead in half with his marker at 1:02 of the middle frame off a feed from Jakob Lilja, but Aquin scored again for the Amerks at 4:53 to push the score to 3-1. Eric Cornel added a goal for Rochester at 2:07 of the third period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally at 12:18 with helpers from Stefan Matteau and Gabriel Carlsson to bring the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 44 saves in defeat while Rochester's Andrew Hammond stopped 23 pucks in victory.

The Monsters host the Binghamton Devils on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

ROC 2 1 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/1 4/4 18 min / 5 inf

ROC 48 0/4 1/1 12 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks L 44 4 9-8-2

ROC Hammond W 23 2 13-9-2

Cleveland Record: 21-22-2-2, 8th North Division

Rochester Record: 27-13-2-4, 2nd North Division

