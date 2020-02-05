Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Amerks
February 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 21-22-2-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 46 points.
Rochester scored two goals in the opening period beginning with Nathan Paetsch's tally at 9:20 followed by Pascal Aquin doubling the visitor's lead at 11:30. Cleveland's Calvin Thurkauf cut Rochester's lead in half with his marker at 1:02 of the middle frame off a feed from Jakob Lilja, but Aquin scored again for the Amerks at 4:53 to push the score to 3-1. Eric Cornel added a goal for Rochester at 2:07 of the third period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally at 12:18 with helpers from Stefan Matteau and Gabriel Carlsson to bring the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 44 saves in defeat while Rochester's Andrew Hammond stopped 23 pucks in victory.
The Monsters host the Binghamton Devils on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 2 1 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/1 4/4 18 min / 5 inf
ROC 48 0/4 1/1 12 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks L 44 4 9-8-2
ROC Hammond W 23 2 13-9-2
Cleveland Record: 21-22-2-2, 8th North Division
Rochester Record: 27-13-2-4, 2nd North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters centre Kevin Stenlund
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2020
- Special Teams Lift Penguins over Devils, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scores two power-play goals in win - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Laval - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Run out of Comeback Juice in 3rd in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Sign Forward Danny Moynihan - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs to Host Sock Drive During Sock Monkey Night Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Ho-Sang collects two points in Wednesday afternoon loss - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Hartford Wednesday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Barberio Assigned to Eagles, Rosen Called up to Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Crunch Top Sound Tigers, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jets Recall Andrei Chibisov from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Recall Pascal Aquin from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Hirose and Lindstrom Recalled by Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Three Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Mike Condon to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Fehervary, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Crunch at 10:30 a.m. Today - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 43 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Fall 5-2 to IceHogs - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Amerks
- Blue Jackets Assign Three Players to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Center Ryan MacInnis from Monsters
- Monsters Weekly
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Left Wing Nathan Gerbe to Two-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Extension Through 2021-22