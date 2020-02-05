IceHogs to Host Sock Drive During Sock Monkey Night Saturday

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, announced today they will be hosting a sock drive on Sock Monkey Night to benefit Project Undershare this Saturday, Feb. 8, when the IceHogs take on the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m.

Fans who donate a pair of new socks during Saturday's Sock Monkey Night will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs game on Feb. 21 against the San Antonio Rampage.

Project Undershare is a non-profit organization that helps homeless children in Rockford and surrounding areas get basic undergarments, including socks, underwear and t-shirts. For more information, visit projectundershare.org.

Donations will be taken when fans enter the BMO Harris Bank Center and free tickets will be distributed at that time.

The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Sock Monkey Bobblehead presented by Midway Village Museum.

Fans can purchase tickets or by calling (815) 968-5222.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs are hosting Blackhawks Night on Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The evening will feature special Blackhawks Winter Classic-inspired jerseys worn by the IceHogs as well as appearances by Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or at any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 6 p.m.

Saturday is Sock Monkey Madness Night presented by Midway Village Museum. As a part of the evening, sock monkey bobbleheads will be given away to the first 1,500 fans in the arena.

