Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scores two power-play goals in win

Binghamton Devils left wing Mikhail Maltsev (right) vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE - The Binghamton Devils were unable to tie the game late as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored two power-play goals in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

After no scoring through most of the opening period, the Penguins took advantage of a five-on-three power play to take the lead. David Warsofsky blasted the puck by goaltender Gilles Senn for his eighth goal of the year with assists from Cole Cassels and Kevin Roy. The goal came with only 1:21 remaining an the Penguins took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Binghamton tied the game in the second period after a great effort by Brett Seney. Seney moved down the right side, below the goal line, and hit Nick Merkley with a pass who beat goaltender Casey DeSmith at 11:48 of the middle frame. The goal was Merkley's ninth of the year and 14th point since joining the Devils with assists to Seney and Julian Melchiori. The game was tied at one after two periods with the Devils holding a 17-16 shot advantage.

The Penguins took advantage of another power play in the third period to take the lead for good. As the power play started, Warsofsky blasted a slap shot off the faceoff and sent the puck over the shoulder of Senn to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-1 lead. The goal came with 9:10 to go in the third with the lone assist to Cassels.

Penguins took the game by one goal as DeSmith stopped 22 of 23 for the win and Senn denied 19 of 21 in the loss.

