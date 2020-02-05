Fehervary, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears

February 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek have been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Fehervary, 20, has appeared in 45 games with Hershey this season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists). He is tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a +12 rating. Fehervary made his Hershey debut on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley, and scored his first AHL goal the next day versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The native of Bratislava, Slovakia made his NHL debut for the Capitals on Oct. 2, playing 13:34 and registering two penalty minutes in Washington's 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis. Only 19 at the time, Fehervary became just the 10th defenseman in Capitals team history to make his debut as a teenager. He has appeared in four games with Washington this season.

Vanecek, 24, has gone 13-9-1 over 24 games with the Bears this season, posting one shutout and a .908 save percentage. His 2.43 goals against average is good for the 10th best mark in the American Hockey League. He has allowed two or less goals in 16 of his appearances this season, and collected a six-game win streak from Dec. 6-27.

The native of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic is a back-to-back AHL All-Star. At the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, Vanecek earned a share of the CCM Top Goaltender Award at the Skills Competition, and earned All-Star Challenge MVP honors the next night, only surrendering two goals over the four games for the Atlantic Division.

In his career with Hershey, Vanecek is 65-42-16 with a 2.64 goals against average, a. 904 save percentage, and 10 shutouts. He ranks 10th in Hershey franchise history in games played by a goaltender (134), and tied for 10th in wins (65).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.