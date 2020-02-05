Jets Recall Andrei Chibisov from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Andrei Chibisov from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced that they have assigned defenceman Cameron Schilling to the Manitoba Moose.

Chibisov, 26, has played 46 games for the Moose this season and has 24 points (7G, 17A) and 73 penalty minutes. The native of Prokopyevsk, Russia is playing his first season in North America following five campaigns in the KHL. Chibisov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Jets on June 1, 2019.

Andrei Chibisov

Left Wing

Born Feb 26 1993 -- Prokopyevsk, Russia

Height 6.04 -- Weight 235 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2014-15 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 43 4 7 11 23 -14 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra KHL 4 0 0 0 0 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 37 0 6 6 20 1 6 0 1 1 4

2016-17 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 49 5 6 11 84 -3 5 0 1 1 16

2017-18 Kazan Ak-Bars KHL 6 1 1 2 4 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 31 9 7 16 12 3 11 0 1 1 3

2018-19 Magnitogorsk Metallurg KHL 50 7 13 20 14 1 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 7 17 24 73 -13

