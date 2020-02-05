Crunch Top Sound Tigers, 3-2

February 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch topped the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, this morning at Webster Bank Arena.

After giving up the first goal, the Crunch rallied back to tie the game twice off goals from Peter Abbandonato and Danick Martel before Alex Volkov gave Syracuse the lead in the third period. The win snaps a five-game skid and moves the Crunch to 21-21-3-3 on the season. Syracuse took the four-game season series against Bridgeport, 3-1-0-0.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood recorded the win turning aside 30-of-32 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Christopher Gibson stopped 33-of-36 in net for the Sound Tigers. Syracuse was unable to covert on five power play opportunities, but went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Sound Tigers opened scoring with 2:09 remaining in the first period. Josh Ho-Sang sent a cross-zone pass for Cole Bardreau to pick up and send home from the right circle. Ryan Bourque tallied a point on the tally.

The Crunch evened the score just 1:32 into the second stanza. Boris Katchouk passed ahead for Abbandonato. He skated the puck into the zone on an odd-man rush and wristed a shot from the left circle. Devante Stephens earned the secondary helper on the equalizer.

Bridgeport regained their lead with 3:35 remaining in the second period. When Ho-Sang centered the puck from along the goal line, it deflected off a player and into the net. Otto Koivula and Sebastian Aho assisted on the play.

Syracuse knotted the game for a second time 7:57 into the final frame. Dominik Masin cleared the puck out of the zone for Boris Katchouk in the neutral zone. He quickly set up Martel for a breakaway.

Volkov potted the game-winner at the 13:27 mark when he poked in a rebound just as the power-play time ended. Alex Barre-Boulet and Abbandonato earned the assists.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk recorded his first multi-assist game since Dec. 28, 2018 against Utica...Alex Volkov has two game-winner this season both against Bridgeport.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.