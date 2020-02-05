Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Mike Condon to Orlando Solar Bears

February 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Mike Condon from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Condon, 29, has appeared in six games with the Crunch this season posting a 3-2-1 record with a 4.10 goals-against average and .877 save percentage. He played in two games with the Ottawa Senators last season, missing the majority of the year with a hip injury. Condon also made one appearance for the Belleville Senators in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goaltender has skated in 129 career NHL games over the last four seasons with the Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens, posting a record of 45-58-17 to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. The Holliston, Massachusetts native has also played in 63 career AHL games with the Crunch, Senators, Hamilton Bulldogs and Houston Aeros earning a 31-22-7 record.

Condon was acquired by the Lightning in on trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 19, 2019.

